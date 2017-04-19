Baidu will put self-driving cars on the road by 2020

Baidu

Another tech company has earmarked 2020 as the year of the automated car.

Baidu, known as China's Google thanks to its search engine's prevalence in the country, today unveiled Project Apollo, which hopes to get fully self-driving cars onto highways and city roads by 2020.

The company says its autonomous driving tech for restricted environments will launch in July, and by the end of the year cars will run autonomously in "simple urban road conditions."

Tech giants around the world, including Google's parent company Alphabet and Uber, have been working on self-driving technologies for a while, although the journey hasn't always been smooth. Bumps in the road have come in the ​form of crashes and legal drama.

Baidu has been working hard at the development of its self-driving cars. The company last year received approval to test its autonomous vehicles in California, teaming up with Nvidia to develop a computing platform for the cars using artificial intelligence.

Baidu is one of many to earmark 2020 as the year of the autonomous car. Bosch and Daimler are shooting to get self-driving taxis on the road by 2020, while automakers like Toyota and Nissan have been eyeing autonomous car launches for the year.

Baidu did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

