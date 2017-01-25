​Badlands park tweets fleetingly defy Trump climate views

Up Next This crazy camera could be a boon to VR filmmakers

The Badlands National Park Twitter account rose from obscurity Tuesday with a quartet of tweets about global climate change that defied the Trump administration's stance on the issue -- at least until they were removed after a few hours.

The tweets from the South Dakota park described basic aspects of climate change science -- how burning gasoline creates carbon dioxide, how carbon dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere have increased, and how the oceans are becoming more acidic. Even after the tweets were removed, supporters posted screenshots in response to a benign "caption this" tweet that remained.

The flurry of activity shows how the same internet service that helped fuel Donald Trump's rise to power also can be used against him by government employees -- at least until prohibited from doing so.

The National Park Service was banned from tweeting, the Washington Post reported Friday, after retweets about Trump's smaller inauguration crowd and the administration's removal of Obama administration web pages about civil rights, global warming and health care. And the Environmental Protection Agency has been similarly prohibited, according to the Associated Press. A Golden Gate National Park tweet from Monday about 2016 being the hottest year on record remains online, though.

The White House, National Park Service and Badlands National Park didn't respond to requests for comment.

Enlarge Image IPCC

Hundreds of scientists in the field conclude that human activity is releasing greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide that are warming the planet, a finding that agrees with the stance of top scientific organizations and several studies of climate scientists.

President Trump and his administration see climate science and global warming in a very different light, though.

In 2012, Donald Trump declared, "The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive." The Trump administration has proposed an "America-first energy plan" centered on fossil fuels that generate carbon dioxide when burned.

"We must take advantage of the estimated $50 trillion in untapped shale, oil, and natural gas reserves, especially those on federal lands that the American people own," the White House's plan says. "The Trump Administration is also committed to clean coal technology, and to reviving America's coal industry, which has been hurting for too long."

The Badlands National Park Twitter account offered another perspective, at least for a few hours. Here are the tweets and some links to authoritative backing of their details: