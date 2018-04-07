Craiglist rival Backpage seized by federal authorities

Backpage.com

Backpage.com, a classifed ads site akin to Craiglist, has been wiped off the face of the web. The image you see above is all that's left.

What happened? Local CBS affiliate 3TV/CBS5 reports that the FBI has raided the Arizona home of Backpage founder Michael Lacey. (CNET is also unit of CBS.)

The FBI and Department of Justice didn't immediately respond to requests for comment, but Buzzfeed is reporting that it has "confirmed the ... legitimacy" of the message shown above on backpage.com.