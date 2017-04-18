Clever homemade baby stroller fits under an airplane seat

It sounds like a parent's dream: a lightweight baby stroller that folds down small enough to fit into the overhead compartment or slide under an airplane seat. Tim Elverston of US design company WindFire Designs built an ultraportable baby stroller from aluminum, oak, carbon fiber, cloth and ingenuity.

The stroller is a one-off prototype. "Not everything is, or should be for sale, or productized," Elverston writes on YouTube, where he posted a video of the stroller. Bringing a baby stroller to market in the US would mean having to meet federal safety requirements.

The handmade design is very different from a stroller you'd find in the store. There's no shade cover, no storage and no brakes. The front wheels don't swivel, but the frame flexes to allow the device to take corners smoothly. A silk scarf acts as a seatbelt. The clever design means the stroller weighs a mere 4 pounds (1.8 kilograms) as opposed to the standard 12 to 35 pounds (5 t0 16 kilograms).

Elverston originally created the stroller so his wife wouldn't have to check it at the gate during a plane trip with their child. He wasn't thrilled with available store-bought options, calling them either cheap and flimsy or giant, expensive and obnoxious.

Elverston and his wife have been using the stroller for over a year, but just posted a video detailing its construction and functionality on YouTube late last week.

While you won't be able to buy a WindFire stroller, Elverston hopes it will inspire others to build what they need. "In short, the beauty we find in making our own is that we can make our own choices about exact features," he writes. "Others should be encouraged to make one of their own."

