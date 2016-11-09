Baby iguana fleeing killer snakes makes best chase video ever

While we humans have been having our own battles over the election, the animal kingdom is showing us how to really duke it out. First, there was that bloody penguin slapfight over infidelity, and now there's a terrifying death-defying iguana-snake chase.

The chase was seen Sunday on BBC's " Planet Earth II," a wildlife documentary series narrated by David Attenborough that's the sequel to the acclaimed 2006 version.

Apparently poor little marine iguanas with the bad luck to hatch on Fernandina Island in the Galapagos are in danger pretty much from the moment they draw breath, as they must evade a horde of hungry snakes straight out of a 1970s horror flick.

Bad news for Americans: The show doesn't air in the US until January 28 on BBC America. But thanks to all the attention it's getting, we can grab a sneak peek now. Here's some behind-the-scenes info from the BBC:

This scene is straight outta Hollywood. It's easy to picture your own favorite hero as the desperate iguana -- it's Han Solo flying the Millennium Falcon away from Darth Vader, or Daryl Dixon of "Walking Dead" fame dramatically breaking free from the zombies.

So of course, imaginative viewers gave it a little cinematic boost.

Here it is set to the "NFL Primetime" music. Get into that end zone, little guy! Watch out for Richard Sherman!

And to the "Benny Hill Show" theme music, also known as " Yakety Sax."

The "Pokemon" theme works strangely well, perhaps from the snakes' point of view, as they gotta catch 'em all.

But of all the choices, the "Indiana Jones" theme is perfect. Snakes. Why did it have to be snakes?