Baby giraffe gets the most perfect Star Trek name ever

Enlarge Image Albuquerque BioPark

The Albuquerque BioPark zoo in New Mexico has welcomed a knobby-kneed baby giraffe. He has big eyes, a punkish hairdo and lots of little spots around his head. His name is Neelix.

We are excited to announce that Niara welcomed a male calf, Neelix on 1/6! The newborn calf will have access to the exhibit yard when weather permits. #ABQBioPark #NeelixTheGiraffe #NewBaby #ItsABoy https://t.co/wxkyL1TN4h pic.twitter.com/6CFYCp0Jgw — ABQ BioPark (@abqbiopark) January 17, 2019

Star Trek fans know Neelix, played by Ethan Phillips, as the mostly Talaxian alien from Voyager who loves to cook as part of Captain Janeway's crew. Just like the giraffe, he sports a punkish hairdo and lots of little spots around his head. (Disclosure: Voyager airs on CBS, parent company of CNET.)

BioPark officially announced the calf's birth and name on Thursday. He arrived on Earth on Jan. 6 to mother Niara. The BioPark says his keepers gave him the Star Trek name.

Neelix seems to have a fondness for food, which fits well with his namesake's personality. Giraffe keeper Kelsey Carrillo says in a video that the zoo staff was able to lead him around by luring him with leafy browse. Giraffes are herbivores that nibble on leaves and twigs.

Neelix will be staying indoors with his mom until the Albuquerque winter weather warms up. After that, he'll have a chance to explore the strange new world of the zoo's outside giraffe habitat.