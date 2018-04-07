Earth's Mightiest Heroes are also Earth's Mightiest Marketers.

With Black Panther breaking box-office records, and Avengers: Infinity War stirring up news even before it opens, it's only natural the super-powered characters would be popping up on every product imaginable. Thanos kinda looks like a giant California Raisin that lost a scratch fight to his cat, but his Infinity Gauntlet is a gem among products. And whether in baby or teen form, Groot's tree-mendously cute face is popping up everywhere.

From waffle irons to soup, earrings to hats, here's a super-powered glimpse at how you can make mine Marvel. Let's just say, some are more super than others.

Avengers: Infinity War, directed by directors Joe and Anthony Russo, opens April 27 worldwide.