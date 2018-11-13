Avengers: Infinity War wins best movie at People's Choice Awards

Marvel Studios

The Avengers assembled to claim trophies at Sunday's 44th annual People's Choice Awards, where Avengers: Infinity War grabbed the top award: movie of the year.

The 2018 Marvel film also won for best action movie. Scarlett Johansson, who plays Natasha Romanoff, the Black Widow, won for best female movie star. Accepting the award on Veterans Day, Johansson made it a point to thank the men and women of the US military.

"I really dedicate this to all of you, and I also dedicate this to the men and women of the armed forces who put their lives on the line every day so that we don't have to," Johansson said. "Thank you, thank you, thank you very much."

Avengers: Infinity War beat out Black Panther for movie of the year and best action movie. But that blockbuster film wasn't shut out. Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman won for best male movie star as T'Challa, king of Wakanda.

Boseman's co-star, Danai Gurira, won for best action movie star for her role as Okoye, the head of Wakanda's all-female special forces and T'Challa's bodyguards. She beat out Boseman and three other male actors for the award.

On a night when wildfires still lashed California, numerous winners took part of their acceptance speech time to encourage support of fire-related charities, as well as thanking firefighters.

"To the first responders, your courage, your bravery, what you do to serve those out there who need you is beyond words," Gurira said while accepting the best movie award. "Thank you for what you do."

The People's Choice Awards cover everything from television and music to animal stars and social-media personalities. Other winners included Fifty Shades Freed for best drama movie, Incredibles 2 for best family movie, Riverdale as best drama show and Orange is the New Black as best comedy show.