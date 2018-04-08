New Avengers: Infinity War TV spot makes a Starbucks joke

Often television commercials for upcoming movies just rehash the most recent trailer, but the TV spot released on Saturday for Avengers: Infinity War assembles plenty of new footage.

The minute-long teaser does replay some scenes we've seen (Spidey's Spider-Sense raising his arm hairs while he rides the school bus) but also delivers some satisfying fresh bits for fans. Captain America (Chris Evans) greets old pal Bucky (Sebastian Stan). Thanos displays the Infinity Gauntlet, which looks like it might contain the Soul Stone. Shuri impressively puts her sonic blasters into action.

In fact, most of the best moments of the new spot belong to the Wakandans. In one of the most memorable moments of the ad, Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) leads his Wakanda's warriors in a chilling chant. They seem to be chanting "Yibambe!" which is being translated online as Xhosa for "hold fast" or "hold position." It's a word that's also spoken in Black Panther by Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o).

And after all the action, the ad's best line comes right at the end, when Okoye (Danai Gurira) explains to Black Panther/T'Challa that this was not what she had in mind when she thought of opening Wakanda to the rest of the world. What did she think would happen? Watch the TV spot to see, it's worth us not completely spoiling the uh, java-themed joke.

Avengers: Infinity War, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, opens April 27 worldwide.