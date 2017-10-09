Still waiting impatiently for the Avengers to assemble in the "Avengers: Infinity War" trailer? Better call on your superpowers of patience: Marvel Studios co-president Louis D'Esposito tweeted on Sunday that the long-awaited preview still isn't ready for public consumption.

All I can say is that I love it and I hope all you feel the same. It’s currently being finished so it’s not ready yet. https://t.co/AIKdY5sgkF — Louis D'Esposito (@louisde2) October 8, 2017

Footage from the Marvel superhero film was shown at Disney celebration D23 and at San Diego Comic-Con this summer, but the eventual trailer will be different.

Back in July, when fans were buzzing about the Comic-Con footage, "Infinity War" co-director Joe Russo said that the eventual trailer would not be the same clips that Comic-Con and D23 attendees saw.

"There are certain things in this footage at Comic-Con that works for a specific Comic-Con audience," he told ComicBook.com. "But when we go wide to a wide audience, we have to make sure that footage works for a wide audience. We're hard at work at that right now. I'm not gonna give a timeline for it because I wanna surprise people. Hopefully they're patient with us."

While "Avengers" fans test their patience, they can sate themselves with other blockbuster trailers. The "Justice League" trailer arrived Sunday morning, and so did news that "The Last Jedi" trailer would take the field during Monday Night Football on Oct. 9.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will come to US theaters on May 4, 2018 (April 27 in the UK, April 25 in Australia).