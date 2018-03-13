'Avengers: Infinity War' gears up to be this week's hot ticket

Marvel Studios

War is about to break out, and the Avengers are ready.

Brief interviews with the cast of the long-awaited "Avengers: Infinity War" were shown Monday night on "Entertainment Tonight." All day, fans on social media were anticipating some behind-the-scenes revelations or possibly a new scene, but if any fresh footage was shown, it was miniscule.

The "ET" interviews didn't give anything away, either. Highlights include "Black Panther" stars Chadwick Boseman (T'Challa) and Danai Gurira (Okoye) joking about Gurira "geeking out" over all the Marvel stars on set. "I saw you," teased Boseman, patting her back.

Chris Evans (Captain America) and Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) discussed Evans' beard. "He took prenatal vitamins actually," Johansson joked.

And Mark Ruffalo noted that the sheer number of superheroes in the film meant his Hulk barely got to speak (not that he's known as a talkative guy). "No wonder I only have, like, four lines in the whole movie," he said.

Fans are hoping that the renewed focus on "Infinity War" means a new trailer, poster and online ticket sales are coming later this week.

Marvel Studios co-president Louis D'Esposito hinted in a Friday tweet that the trailer, at least, is on its way.

Be patient. It’s coming. Please don’t throw a moon at us #AvengersInfinityWar — Louis D'Esposito (@louisde2) March 9, 2018

And Reddit user skerdypants, who says they work at a movie theater, reported on Monday that tickets will go on sale Friday, which seems likely but is as of yet unconfirmed.

Boseman, who'll be seen in "Infinity War", is still riding the wave of his own blockbuster movie: Scenes from the film are set in Wakanda, kingdom of Boseman's T'Challa in "Black Panther". That film recently passed the billion-dollar mark at the global box office, and a sequel has been officially confirmed.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is set for an April 27 global release, moved up one week from its original planned US premiere date.

The Smartest Stuff: Innovators are thinking up new ways to make you, and the things around you, smarter.

Blockchain Decoded: CNET looks at the tech powering bitcoin -- and soon, too, a myriad of services that will change your life.