'Avengers: Infinity War' trailer zooms past 150 million views

The first trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War" has passed more than 150 million views -- just in time for a new trailer to come out, fans hope.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the trailer's official version posted to YouTube by Marvel Entertainment had more than 150.8 million views, and climbing.

The first trailer dropped in November. That came after months of fans fuming online because different footage from the film was shown at San Diego Comic-Con and Disney's D23 fan event. The Marvel preview quickly earned more than 500,000 views in just 15 minutes, so the 150 million number should come as no surprise.

But when's that second trailer coming? Fans are hoping this week. Cast members appeared on "Entertanment Tonight" Monday night, but showed no new footage. Still, Marvel Studios co-president Louis D'Esposito hinted last week that it'd be soon, and many fans are taking that -- fairly or not -- to mean March 15 or 16.

Be patient. It’s coming. Please don’t throw a moon at us #AvengersInfinityWar — Louis D'Esposito (@louisde2) March 9, 2018

Other much-viewed trailers include the October 2015 trailer for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," with 101 million views, and the October 2017 trailer for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" with 49 million. Since movie trailers are often posted by several different YouTube accounts, as well as on Facebook, Twitter and other sites, these trailers pull in many more views than their official account can indicate.

The Avengers are going to need to assemble some more views, though, to compete for YouTube's most-viewed crown. The video for Luis Fonsi's song "Despacito" has more than 4 billion (yep, with a "b") views.

YouTube did not immediately respond to a request on which movie trailers rank the highest for all time.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is set for an April 27 global release, moved up one week from its original planned US premiere date.

