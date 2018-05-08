Marvel Studios

No place is safe from Marvel villain Thanos, and that includes video game Fortnite.

Although the purple menace played by Josh Brolin was last seen in Avengers: Infinity War, you'll be able -- starting May 8 for a limited time -- to find Thanos in Fortnite's battle royale mode, Marvel and Epic Games told Entertainment Weekly Monday.

Fortnite is a massively popular co-op survival shooter for PCs and consoles that has you building structures to survive against zombies. In the game's battle royale mode (a la PUBG), 100 players duke it out on an island until one person is left standing, victorious.

In what they're calling the Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup mode, the game starts as usual with 100 players dropping in to look for gear. But in this mode there's an actual Infinity Gauntlet hidden somewhere on the island. If you find it, you'll turn into Thanos and be able to use the full powers of all six infinity stones. While we won't know exactly what that means until the game launches Tuesday, being able to play as Thanos is definitely a reason to dive back in.