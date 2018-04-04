What happens in Avengers: Infinity War stays in Avengers: Infinity War. Or so the filmmakers hope. On Tuesday, Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo tweeted out a request --shown clutched in the Infinity Gauntlet worn by villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) -- urging moviegoers not to spill the film's secrets.

Addressed "to the greatest fans in the world," the note says "only a handful of people know the film's true plot," and that years of work have gone into preserving the film's mystery. It requests that fans who see the film "don't spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn't want it spoiled for you."

The tweet was hashtagged #ThanosDemandsYourSilence.

Actor Robert Downey Jr., who plays Tony Stark/Iron Man in the film, retweeted the note, adding his own request for fans to keep the movie's secrets.

I trust you all can keep a secret...no spoilers please :) #ThanosDemandsYourSilence https://t.co/hWmoZMyioW — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) April 3, 2018

Fans were quick to tease Infinity War cast members Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) and Mark Ruffalo (Hulk/Bruce Banner), both of who've been known to spill secrets like wine.

Back in November, Holland posted a video of himself opening a poster from Ruffalo that revealed a not-before-seen poster for the film, and he's also reportedly walked off the set with a script that was not supposed to leave the premises. Ruffalo once accidentally live-streamed part of a preview of Thor: Ragnarok before that film came out.

the russos: ‘don’t spoil it for others’ #ThanosDemandsYourSilence



tom holland & mark ruffalo:



pic.twitter.com/iKLNQwRwpR — eleanor (@tomhollandx) April 3, 2018

#ThanosDemandsYourSilence is about to have Tom Holland locked in a dark padded room for at least 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/szngxIoroR — Ok and? (@okandthenyou) April 3, 2018

They meant this letter for @TomHolland1996, didn't they? — dorothy from kansas (@nexttonormie) April 3, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27 worldwide.