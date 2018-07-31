Avengers: Infinity War now on Digital HD: Every way to watch

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Infinity War is ready for your living room, with the big Thanos-focused film coming out on Digital HD Tuesday.

Infinity War, starring Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin and so many more Marvel heroes, arrives via digital stores like like iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, Amazon and Fandango Now with a full assortment of extras and deleted scenes to parse through. And, maybe, we can find a clue or two about what's going on in 2019's still-untitled Avengers 4.

You can link any of the aforementioned digital stores to Disney's Movies Anywhere service, giving you the ability to watch your purchased copy on your iPhone, iPad, Android device, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV or any other device that supports at least one of those digital stores.

If you want to buy a physical copy of Infinity War, you will have to wait until Aug. 14 when the movie arrives at stores on 4K Blu-ray, standard Blu-ray and DVD.

Extras include featurettes on why certain Avengers characters were teamed up together, a history of Thanos, how the film's battles on Titan and Wakanda were created, and a collection of deleted and extended scenes.