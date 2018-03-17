'Avengers: Infinity War' trailer arrives, tickets go on sale

The latest trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War" has dropped (finally!), and fans also can now scoop up their tickets for the April movie.

On Friday morning, as the trailer debuted, Disney announced that online ticket sales had begun.

In just 15 minutes, the new trailer had more than 300,000 views on YouTube.

The new trailer should satiate fans for a while, as it offers plenty of new footage and dialogue, including an A+ burn delivered by Spider-Man (Tom Holland) to Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) at the very end of the footage.

The Marvel film is the year's most-anticipated movie, according to a survey of more than 8,000 film fans by online ticket seller Fandango. Fandango is also offering ticket buyers a choice of one of five free posters depicting various characters drawn by artist Kaz Oomori.

Fandango

On Thursday, brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, the film's directors, teased the long-awaited trailer with an Instagram and Twitter image -- but gave nothing away. And on Wednesday, they joked about the long wait with another image.

The first trailer came out in November, and more footage aired during the Super Bowl. That first trailer, posted to YouTube in November, now has more than 150.8 million views.

The film brings together a gigantic ensemble cast of Marvel superheroes, including a now-bearded Chris Evans as Captain America, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk and Chris Hemsworth as Thor. Josh Brolin plays the supervillain Thanos, who's trying to collect all of the powerful Infinity Stones and conquer the world. The wisecracking superhero group the Guardians of the Galaxy, led by Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, also join in the fight this time around.

"Avengers: Infinity War" has been moved up and will now open April 27 worldwide. The film's yet-unnamed sequel then will come out in May of 2019.