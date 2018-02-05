CNET también está disponible en español.

'Avengers: Infinity War' trailer full of action and heroes

The Avengers team with Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Loki and the Guardians of the Galaxy to fight Thanos in the new trailer that debuted during the Super Bowl.

The first trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War" dropped during Super Bowl LII Sunday, and it's geektastic. 

In the new trailer, we see the Avengers and their superhero allies team up to fight against the powerful Thanos (Josh Brolin) before he can destroy the universe. 

This trailer is jam-packed with Marvel superheroes. Blink and you might miss a few familiar faces, including Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the entire Guardians of the Galaxy crew, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and more.

Directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, "Avengers: Infinity War" opens on April 25 in Australia, April 27 in the UK and May 4 in the US.

