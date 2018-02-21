Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Big, bad Thanos is going to be fighting the Avengers when "Avengers: Infinity War" debuts this spring, and this hefty Infinity Gauntlet plays a central part.

The Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist by Hasbro is a $100 recreation of the Mad Titan's glove, which felt oversized for my puny arms when I tried it out during Toy Fair 2018. International pricing wasn't available, but the price roughly converts to £70 and AU$125.

Thankfully, you don't need giant fingers to control this gauntlet, as little hooks inside the glove let you puppet each joint. While you do so, the gauntlet makes sounds that Hasbro reps said are from "Infinity War" -- so listen in to our short Instagram clip to possibly get clues on what kinds of power Thanos will wield during the movie.

This Infinity Gauntlet goes on sale March 3. "Avengers: Infinity War" is set for release in theaters on April 25 in Australia, April 27 in the UK and May 4 in the US.

