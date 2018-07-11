Avengers: Infinity War's home release details were announced by Marvel Studios on Tuesday, revealing the film's digital release date of July 31 and Blu-ray release on Aug. 14 -- and a bunch of extra features are along for the ride.

Marvel announced the home release with a trailer (above) that rounds up some of the movie's best moments, including the battle scene in Wakanda and the moment Groot and Steve Rogers meet. Details first began to drop late Monday, with Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman tweeting the dates and trailer.

The movie is coming in a number of bundles, including a Target exclusive that includes a Funko Iron Man in red chrome and a Best Buy exclusive bundle that comes in a steelbook case.

The movie's bonus features will include featurettes on why certain Avengers characters were teamed up together, a history of Thanos, how the film's battles on Titan and Wakanda were created and a collection of deleted and extended scenes. Among the deleted scenes is an appearance from grumpy chauffeur Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau), whose character was otherwise last seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

A 32-minute digital exclusive feature is a directors' roundtable in which eight Marvel movie directors reflect on how their individual films contributed toward the larger story that built toward Infinity War. There's a commentary track, too, with directors Anthony and Joe Russo and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

None of the features explicitly say that there will be clues about what is going to happen in the still-untitled Avengers 4 film due in 2019, but that likely won't stop fans from ripping the home release apart to find something.