Avengers 4 wraps and the Russo Bros. celebrate with a cryptic tweet

As good as they are at making movies, the Russo Brothers could also make a living off posting cryptic photos.

The directors of the not-yet-titled Avengers 4, aka Infinity War Part Two, have tweeted a picture of… a very bright something, with a single word, "#wrapped", to celebrate finishing up their latest film. Previously, the pair sent social media into a flurry by posting a cryptic picture on Instagram and Twitter to tease the title of Avengers 4.

Twitter users had some thoughts on what the latest image might mean, a fair few pointing to Adam Warlock also known as "Him", referenced at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy 2 and rumoured to be appearing Guardians 3.

Why does the shape remind me of this? I’m I just running off of that little sleep? pic.twitter.com/8X9TfeoNcP — ||-// A L A N A ☁️💙🏳️‍🌈 rt link in bio (@hooked_onWDW) October 13, 2018

Twitterer @Mjking_MDC suggested a coffin, what with the fate of most of the Avengers up in the air at the end of Part 1.

In the end, the guesses pointed to just about anything of the same shape.

Water bottle held in front of a light? pic.twitter.com/ySIeuP3tlq — 𝕂ℝ𝕀𝕊𝕋𝕀𝔸ℕ 𝕆𝔻𝕃𝔸ℕ𝔻 (@kreshjun) October 14, 2018

We'll have all the answers by May 3, 2019, when Avengers 4 gets its US release.