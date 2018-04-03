Avengers 4 title delay could be hiding a bloody spoiler

Marvel Studios

Warning: Spoilers and speculation for Avengers: Infinity War, Thor: Ragnarok, and Avengers 4 ahead.

In a complex universe like Marvel's, one hero's story affects another, and that can play havoc with spoilers. Fans waited seemingly forever for the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer, and that may have been in part because Thor lost an eye in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok. Had he shown up in the Infinity War trailer with an eyepatch before fans had a chance to see that film, there would have been Hela to pay. (Sorry, Thor joke.)

Now fans are speculating that similar spoiler-saving devices for the MCU are at work with Avengers 4. On Friday, directors Joe and Anthony Russo tweeted a response to a fan who admitted to being afraid as to the reason the movie is still untitled. Let's just say their answer didn't exactly calm anyone's nerves.

It should. — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 30, 2018

While Marvel titles aren't usually dead (sorry again) giveaways as to their film's plot, the Russos' tweet -- perhaps combined with this ominous Chris Evans interview -- sent fan imaginations off to Valhalla and beyond.

Avengers 4: Everyone But Hawkeye Is Dead — Char 🏳️‍🌈🌈🎶💜✨🖖🏻🌌💫 (@CharCubed) March 30, 2018

Avengers 4: ALL YOUR FAVS ARE DEAD. pic.twitter.com/pDC7gBV5V8 — The Buddhist Hippie (@BreakTheTaboo) March 31, 2018

Avengers: The War Is Over And Everyone Died — ana is an avenger now (@drsttrange) March 30, 2018

Avengers 4: the funeral — Mika 🐙🐝 (@gadoodxoxomika) March 31, 2018

Maybe it's called The End Of The Avengers — Gabriel Fung (@GabrielFung7) April 2, 2018

Avengers: The End of The Line? 😱 — Rosy Wow (@RosyWow) April 2, 2018

Avengers: I used to be able to do this all day but now I’m dead — Mr.Chinskie (@Oneteej) March 30, 2018

Nobody freak out. Some fans had lighter hopes for the title.

I am hoping for Avengers: Tahiti Vacation... #InfinityWar #InfinityWarEvent — Mama's Geeky - Tessa Smith (@MamasGeeky) April 1, 2018

'Avengers 4: Dude, Where's My Infinity Glove?' (2019) — David Jablow (@davidjablow) March 31, 2018

The Avengers: DCEU Aquisition — Alex Arevalo (@AlexdoxA) April 1, 2018

Avengers: Steve Rogers Retires And Peacefully Lives out the Rest of His Life Painting and Volunteering at the VA — M.F.W. (@IceQueenIceni) March 30, 2018

The film, whatever it ends up being called, is scheduled to come out in May 2019.