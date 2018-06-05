Avengers 4 is more shocking than Infinity War, star says

Marvel

Marvel fans, you ain't seen nothing yet, says Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers 4, which won't come out until 2019, may shake fans up even more than 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, the actor told Esquire in a new interview.

"I think the second one is even more shocking, for other reasons entirely," he said. Hemsworth added that he's even more excited for fans to see Avengers 4 than he was for Infinity War.

"I just think it's another step again," he said. "Each step we seem to take with these films, I've loved the fact that there's been growth and evolution and it continues to surprise people."

The title for Avengers 4 hasn't yet been announced, but it's scheduled to come out next year on May 3 in the US and April 26 in the UK, with no Australia release date yet. Due to the dramatic ending of Infinity War, plot details for Avengers 4 are being kept under wraps, but we have some theories and guesses as to what will make it so shocking.