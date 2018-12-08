Avengers 4 trailer has appeared, and has a name

For those who have been here since the beginning.

For those who have joined along the way.

For the best fans in the Universe.

This trailer is for you...

With much love and gratitude for your patience,

The RB’s pic.twitter.com/8hZF9FPFAZ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) December 7, 2018

Our first trailer for Avengers 4 has arrived at the height of popularity and before the end of the year, as was previously insinuated by Marvel President Kevin Feige, and after some false alarms and fake dates. And it's dropped a week over a year to the date from the first trailer for 2018's Avengers: Infinity War.

Welcome to Avengers: Endgame.

The dark trailer opens with Iron Man in space in a ship he presumably found (and/or cobbled together) while on Titan, waxing poetic about the loss. Tony Stark is a beaten man.

"Thanos did exactly what he said he was going to do," says Black Widow. "He wiped out 50 percent of all living creatures."

"We lost," says Cap.

Marvel Studios

And we're still left wondering if directors the Russo brothers were trolling us with that earlier Insta full of silhouettes and ladders. We do know that the movie may be a beast in length, as director Joe Russo revealed less than a month ago it was about three hours long (at the time, that is).

Hot on the heels of Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame will open April 26, 2019, in the UK and shortly thereafter on May 3 in the US. It will star... well, we think pretty much everyone who's ever been in an MCU movie.

According to the official Marvel countdown clock, we still have 146+ days to go.

