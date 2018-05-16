Author Tom Wolfe dies at 88

Author Tom Wolfe, known for Bonfire of the Vanities and The Right Stuff, has died at the age of 88.
The author died at a Manhattan hospital on Monday after being hospitalized with an infection, The Guardian reports.
In addition to novels, Wolfe worked as a journalist. He coined the term "saturation reporting" to describe a technique in which he would spend long stretches of time with a subject in order to witness important moments taking place in their lives.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.