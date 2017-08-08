Google employee behind diversity memo reportedly fired

James Martin/CNET

A Google employee who penned a controversial memo that argued biology prevents women from being as successful as men in the tech industry has been fired by the search giant, Bloomberg reported late Monday.

James Damore, the Google engineer identified as the memo's author, confirmed his dismissal in an email, saying that he had been fired for "perpetuating gender stereotypes," Bloomberg reported.

Google representatives declined to comment on the report, citing employee confidentiality.

Earlier in the day, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google parent Alphabet, told employees that the memo's author violated company rules by penning and publishing the controversial memo. The wording of Pichai's memo to workers seemed to suggest the employee's actions could result in their dismissal, something people inside and out of the search giant have been calling for.

"Portions of the memo violate our Code of Conduct and cross the line by advancing harmful gender stereotypes in our workplace," Pichai wrote in a memo to employees obtained by Recode. "To suggest a group of our colleagues have traits that make them less biologically suited to that work is offensive and not OK."

Pichai's memo, titled "Our words matter," addressed the controversy that erupted over the weekend following the publication of a manifesto written by a senior engineer that criticizes the company's efforts to improve workforce diversity and its "left leaning" bias. The employee's 10-page memo went viral after being posted to an internal network, sparking outrage among Google employees.

Titled "Google's Ideological Echo Chamber," the employee argues that women are underrepresented in tech not as a result of bias and discrimination. Instead, "the distribution of preferences and abilities of men and women differ in part due to biological causes and that these differences may explain why we don't see equal representation of women in tech and leadership.

"We need to stop assuming that gender gaps imply sexism," the memo continued.

The controversy comes as Silicon Valley companies grapple with how to increase workforce diversity in an industry dominated by white men and permeated with corporate cultures that seem biased against women and female engineers. Google, Facebook, Microsoft and other tech companies now regularly release diversity reports, highlighting low percentages of women and minority employees, with few moving up the management chain.

