Sorry Australia, you're too advanced for the Nokia 3310

Sorry Aussie retro fans. Just like "Agro's Cartoon Connection," Aerobics Oz Style and the widely-acclaimed butterfly clip and pop music sensation Bardot*, the Nokia 3310 won't be making a comeback down under.

Nokia announced the return of its famous feature phone at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona today, confirming rumours by showing off a 3310 with a 2.4-inch colour screen, 2-megapixel camera and a full month of standby time.

But while the world has been cheering about the arrival of the 3310, and the return of Snake, Aussies are likely to miss out.

That's because going retro means turning back time in every sense. Nokia confirmed the phone will run on 2.5G, meaning it would rely on Australia's 2G network. The only problem? 2G isn't really around any more.

Telstra switched off its 2G network in December last year, while Optus and Vodafone are following suit in April and September this year respectively.

We've confirmed with Telstra that it won't be bringing the device to local shores, and with 2G networks set to disappear across Australia pretty soon, we can't see Optus or Vodafone bringing it down under either (though we've reached out to both telcos to confirm).

So if you're one of those hilarious '90s kids that's started wearing your flat-brim fluoro cap and acid wash overalls again, now you'll just have to do what other hipsters do: Embrace retrodom without actually having to lose the conveniences of modern technology.

*Editor's Note: I was going to include Yowie chocolates in this list, but apparently they're a thing again.

