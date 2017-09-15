It's September, and you know what that means. It's iPhone time! After Apple unveiled the devices earlier this week, Australia's carriers have announced their pricing plans for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Sorry y'all, no iPhone X pricing just yet.
Telstra is as usual the most pricey. Their offerings start at AU$89 per month and go up to an eye-watering AU$199. All of Telstra's offerings are below, with the company putting emphasis on its XXL 60GB plans, which are discounted for now.
iPhone 8 (64GB)
iPhone 8 (256GB)
iPhone 8 Plus (64GB)
iPhone 8 Plus (256GB)
2GB data - $AU89
2GB data - AU$101
2GB data - AU$97
2GB data - $AU109
5GB data - AU$101
5GB data - AU$113
5GB data - AU$109
5GB data - AU$121
20GB data - AU$109
20GB data - AU$121
20GB data - AU$117
20GB data - AU$129
30GB data - AU$129
30GB data - AU$149
30GB data - AU$139
30GB data - AU$157
60GB data - AU$129
60GB data - AU$139
60GB data - AU$135
60GB data - AU$147
100GB data - AU$199
100GB data - AU$199
100GB data - AU$199
100GB data - AU$199
Optus is offering several special deals in an effort to swipe some more customers, including discounts on some plans and extra data on others. With Optus, AU$105 a month will get you a 64GB iPhone 8 Plus while just AU$5 less per month will get you a smaller iPhone 8 with the same amount of storage and data.
iPhone 8 (64GB)
iPhone 8 (256GB)
iPhone 8 Plus (64GB)
iPhone 8 Plus (256GB)
1GB data - AU$75
1GB data - AU$83
1GB data - AU$80
1GB data - AU$88
7GB data - AU$90
7GB data - AU$98
7GB data - AU$95
7GB data - AU$103
10GB data - AU$100
10GB data - AU$108
10GB data - AU$105
10GB data - AU$113
30GB data - AU$110
30GB data - AU$118
30GB data - AU$115
30GB data - AU$123
100GB data - AU$127
100GB data - AU$135
100GB data - AU$130
100GB data - AU$140
Vodafone has more options than any other major carrier, including many which include frequent flier deals geared towards the jet setters among us. You can find all the deals for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus here and here, but below are the 24 month plans for those not so interested in frequent flier miles (Vodafone also offers 12- and 36-month plans):
iPhone 8 (64GB)
iPhone 8 (256GB)
iPhone 8 Plus (64GB)
iPhone 8 Plus (256GB)
2GB - AU$74.95
2GB - AU$85.37
2GB - AU$81.20
2GB - AU$91.62
6GB - AU$84.95
6GB - AU$95.37
6GB - AU$91.20
6GB - AU$101.62
16GB - AU$94.95
16GB - AU$105.37
16GB - AU$101.20
16GB - AU$111.62
27GB - AU$104.95
27GB - AU$115.37
27GB - AU$111.20
27GB - AU$121.62
42GB - AU$124.95
42GB - AU$135.37
42GB - AU$131.20
42GB - AU$141.62
50GB - AU$144.95
50GB - AU$155.37
50GB - AU$151.20
50GB - AU$161.62
Not keen to pay for a plan and would rather buy your phone outright? Here's the comprehensive guide for you.
