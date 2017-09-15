It's September, and you know what that means. It's iPhone time! After Apple unveiled the devices earlier this week, Australia's carriers have announced their pricing plans for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Sorry y'all, no iPhone X pricing just yet.

Telstra is as usual the most pricey. Their offerings start at AU$89 per month and go up to an eye-watering AU$199. All of Telstra's offerings are below, with the company putting emphasis on its XXL 60GB plans, which are discounted for now.

iPhone 8 (64GB) iPhone 8 (256GB) iPhone 8 Plus (64GB) iPhone 8 Plus (256GB) 2GB data - $AU89 2GB data - AU$101 2GB data - AU$97 2GB data - $AU109 5GB data - AU$101 5GB data - AU$113 5GB data - AU$109 5GB data - AU$121 20GB data - AU$109 20GB data - AU$121 20GB data - AU$117 20GB data - AU$129 30GB data - AU$129 30GB data - AU$149 30GB data - AU$139 30GB data - AU$157 60GB data - AU$129 60GB data - AU$139 60GB data - AU$135 60GB data - AU$147 100GB data - AU$199 100GB data - AU$199 100GB data - AU$199 100GB data - AU$199

Optus is offering several special deals in an effort to swipe some more customers, including discounts on some plans and extra data on others. With Optus, AU$105 a month will get you a 64GB iPhone 8 Plus while just AU$5 less per month will get you a smaller iPhone 8 with the same amount of storage and data.

iPhone 8 (64GB) iPhone 8 (256GB) iPhone 8 Plus (64GB) iPhone 8 Plus (256GB) 1GB data - AU$75 1GB data - AU$83 1GB data - AU$80 1GB data - AU$88 7GB data - AU$90 7GB data - AU$98 7GB data - AU$95 7GB data - AU$103 10GB data - AU$100 10GB data - AU$108 10GB data - AU$105 10GB data - AU$113 30GB data - AU$110 30GB data - AU$118 30GB data - AU$115 30GB data - AU$123 100GB data - AU$127 100GB data - AU$135 100GB data - AU$130 100GB data - AU$140

Vodafone has more options than any other major carrier, including many which include frequent flier deals geared towards the jet setters among us. You can find all the deals for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus here and here, but below are the 24 month plans for those not so interested in frequent flier miles (Vodafone also offers 12- and 36-month plans):

iPhone 8 (64GB) iPhone 8 (256GB) iPhone 8 Plus (64GB) iPhone 8 Plus (256GB) 2GB - AU$74.95 2GB - AU$85.37 2GB - AU$81.20 2GB - AU$91.62 6GB - AU$84.95 6GB - AU$95.37 6GB - AU$91.20 6GB - AU$101.62 16GB - AU$94.95 16GB - AU$105.37 16GB - AU$101.20 16GB - AU$111.62 27GB - AU$104.95 27GB - AU$115.37 27GB - AU$111.20 27GB - AU$121.62 42GB - AU$124.95 42GB - AU$135.37 42GB - AU$131.20 42GB - AU$141.62 50GB - AU$144.95 50GB - AU$155.37 50GB - AU$151.20 50GB - AU$161.62

Not keen to pay for a plan and would rather buy your phone outright? Here's the comprehensive guide for you.

