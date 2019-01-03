August is working on a new 'View' Doorbell Cam and Chime, says report

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

August may be working on a new doorbell camera and calling it the "August View" according to a report from Zatz Not Funny. The report points to the fact that August recently trademarked "August View" for wireless doorbell cameras.

Smart home company August is best known for its Smart Lock and Smart Lock Pro, but it also makes the August Doorbell Cam and Doorbell Cam Pro. These doorbell cams act as home security cameras that monitor who's at your front door.

The original Doorbell Cam came out in 2016, while the Pro model came out in 2017. Although it's been a year since August released new hardware, it recently added updates to the Doorbell Cams like voice unlocking with Google Assistant and doorbell announcements with Google and Alexa.

Now, according to this report, August is working on a new model.

From the looks of it, the new August "View" Doorbell Cam adopts a very different design than the original. While the original was boxy and square, the new one seems a lot more slender, like a cross between the Nest Hello and Ring Video Doorbell 2.

The report also adds that August is working on a doorbell chime to go with it, which may act as a bridge for Bluetooth and WiFi connection (like the Ring Chime Pro).

August didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.