August celebrates 1 billionth use with limited edition white smart lock

August Smart Locks

August on Tuesday announced that as of January, its 1.4 million users had locked and unlocked their doors with its smart locks more than 1 billion times.

To mark the milestone, August engaged celebrated designer Yves Behar's firm, Fuseproject, to develop a limited edition smart lock in a white finish. It's the first white smart lock August has offered and it has a narrower, more modern design.

The lock includes standard August features such as Auto Unlock, Auto Lock and integration with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant. It has August's DoorSense open and closed detection technology too.

The limited edition August Smart lock is sold as a bundle with the August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge for remote access. Available only on august.com, the bundle will cost $179 through Feb. 23. After that, the price will increase to $219.