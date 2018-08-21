Audible offers free beginners' workout programs to subscribers

Audible has launched a trio of free audio fitness programs for its US subscribers, but there's a time limit on the offer.
Subscribers only have until Sept. 5 to try out the programs, which Amazon-owned Audible created with audio fitness app Aaptiv.
The three programs are pitched at beginners, with a focus on running and meditation. All three are among Audible's most popular titles right now.
They'll be followed by more beginner programs -- for quick workouts, indoor cycling and improved sleep -- and intermediate workouts for people who travel regularly or are trying combat gym boredom.
Together, the programs are valued at more than $95, Audible notes. The three currently available normally range between $7 and $20 each.
Each one will include a soundtrack to help you maintain momentum, according to Engadget, which earlier reported the offer.
"Aaptiv is thrilled to offer Audible members a glimpse into the Aaptiv experience," Ethan Agarwal, Aaptiv's CEO, said in a statement.
