The Atlas robot is running -- the better to chase Elon Musk down

When Elon Musk last saw this robot in action, his tweet signaled fear.

But now, Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot isn't just doing backflips. It's running freely outdoors.

Sure, the robot's "run" may be more of a brisk jog, but it looks far more agile than the last time we saw it walk outside for a bit. That was just two years ago.

And Musk's point is that these robots will keep improving.

This is nothing. In a few years, that bot will move so fast you’ll need a strobe light to see it. Sweet dreams… https://t.co/0MYNixQXMw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2017

Also see: the company's delightfully cute/creepy SpotMini robot dog, which appears to have just learned today how to walk itself.