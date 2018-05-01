Atari VCS preorders start May 30, but it's not shipping until 2019

Atari had said it would announce in April when preorders for its early anticipated Atari VCS retro console would start shipping, and sure enough, the announcement made it just under the wire: May 30, via Indiegogo, with some limited-time offers for folks who fork over the bucks well in advance of its spring 2019 ship date.

The offers include a Collector's Edition featuring the wood front, as well as the black version; there will be packages starting at $199.

Once it goes on presale, we'll finally get to see the complete list of specs, as well as the list of bundled games. Since it's taken so long to get it out, it's got some more modern specs, including 4K resolution, HDR, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.