Enlarge Image Atari

Atari revealed photos of its newest gaming console, the Ataribox, in an email to fans on Monday. Last month, the gaming company teased the console in a 21-second video on ataribox.com.

Today's release doesn't tell us much more about the Ataribox, but here's what we know:

The console will include both classic and new games

There will be two editions of the Ataribox: a wood edition and a black and red edition

The console will have four USB ports, one HDMI port and one SD port

The front panel of the console will be either wood or glass

"We know you are hungry for more details; on specs, games, features, pricing, timing etc.," the company said. "We're not teasing you intentionally; we want to get this right, so we've opted to share things step by step as we bring Ataribox to life, and to listen closely to Atari community feedback as we do so."

Atari didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.