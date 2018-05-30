Remember Atari's Ted Dabney by replaying classic games

Atari co-founder Ted Dabney died Saturday at the age of 81, after a battle with esophageal cancer, according to Eurogamer. Atari's mark on the video game industry stretches decades, and thanks to the Internet Archive's Internet Arcade, that history is well-preserved and free to play.
The website contains emulated versions of many Atari games that can be played on your internet browser. These include a game based on Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Food Fight, Gauntlet and many others.
And if all you want to do is play Breakout, Google has a version that can be played either by clicking here or by searching for "Atari Breakout" in a search. The page will first resemble an image search for Breakout, and then morph into a wide-screen version of the game.
Dabney founded Atari with Nolan Bushnell in 1972 after together releasing the game Computer Space in 1971. While Computer Space did not take off, they created a firm first named Syzygy Engineering and later changed to Atari. Their experience making Computer Space contributed toward the first version of Pong created in 1972, a big success for Atari.
Dabney left Atari in 1973 after a falling out with Bushnell, reports Wired.
Video game historian Leonard Herman posted a remembrance to Dabney that announced his passing on Saturday.
And other people tweeted out their own tributes as well.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.