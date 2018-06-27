AT&T could launch another video streaming service after buying Otter Media

Kena Betancur / AFP/Getty Images

AT&T may be preparing to launch another video streaming service after acquiring all of Otter Media, a report suggests.

The company's plan to take full control of the streaming video venture, first reported last week, will give it a streaming distribution platform -- Otter Media owns VRV, which hosts anime service Crunchyroll and digital star network Fullscreen.

VRV has also been talking to traditional TV programmers about bringing their cable TV channels to its platform, sources told Digiday.

This would put AT&T in a position to compete with Amazon's Prime Video Channels program, as well as Apple and Roku, through offering digital video subscription bundles.

The company has already demonstrated its commitment to video by offering its WatchTV bundle with unlimited data plans shortly after completing its $85 billion megamerger with Time Warner.

AT&T didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.