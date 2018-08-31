AT&T chooses Indianapolis as next city to get 5G service

SOPA Images

Indianapolis will get 5G service later this year.

On Thursday, AT&T said the capital of Indiana would get next-generation mobile service by the end of 2018, part of the company's roll out of 5G to a dozen cities this year. AT&T has already begun preparations for the service in Indianapolis, which will be the 7th city to get the company's high-speed service.

"Indy is a city on the forefront of innovation and technology," Bill Soards, president of AT&T Indiana, said in a release. "We expect 5G will eventually change the customer experience and provide new economic opportunities for your business."

The expansion of 5G to Indianapolis comes as carriers race to bring the service to US consumers. 5G refers to the next generation of cellular technology and is supposed to enhance the speed, coverage and responsiveness of wireless networks.

In February, AT&T said Atlanta, Dallas and Waco, Texas will be the first group of cities to get mobile 5G service. They'll be followed by Oklahoma City, and Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said he hoped 5G service would make his city more attractive for investment.

"We look forward to seeing the impact this revolutionary technology will have on our city: helping us to attract economic investment and make local government more efficient," the mayor said in the release.

AT&T isn't the only carrier deploying 5G. T-Mobile has promised to create a nationwide mobile 5G network by 2020, while merger partner Sprint plans to get its nationwide 5G network up by early 2019. Verizon is testing 5G as a broadband replacement service this year.