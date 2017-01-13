AT&T CEO at Trump Tower to discuss Time Warner deal

Up Next Russell Wilson is social media's most valuable US athlete

AT&T Chief Executive Officer Randall Stephenson was spotted this morning heading into Trump Tower along with Robert Quinn, AT&T's senior executive vice president for external and legislative affairs.

The meeting isn't public, but Bloomberg and other media outlets reported that the AT&T execs were scheduled to meet with the president-elect this morning to go over the company's proposed $85.4 billion bid for Time Warner, which Trump has said he opposes.

We'll update this story as we get additional info.