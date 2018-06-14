AT&T bowls over Justice Department, will soon own Justice League (The 3:59, Ep. 413)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- AT&T gets to buy Time Warner in legal win over Justice Department.
- The implications of the AT&T-Time Warner merger for the rest of the tech and media worlds.
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate debuts at E3.
AT&T bowls over Justice Department and will soon own the Justice League (The 3:59, Ep. 413)
