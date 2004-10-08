CNET también está disponible en español.

Culture

At Japan show, it's all gadgets great and small

The Ceatec exhibit rounds up everything from wall-size "wallpaper" displays to the Scopo eyepiece TV.

At the Ceatec exhibit, people are saying Japan is poised to take back the consumer electronics crown. Sony's new terabyte home server lends credence to the buzz. And then there are all those gadgets.

In Japan, it's TV gadget heaven

Want tiny? Here's an eyepiece TV. Want big? There's a wall-size display.
October 7, 2004

Gadgets galore at Japan show

photo gallery Ceatec exhibition features electronic gear from a "wallpaper" touch screen to a fuel cell-powered mobile phone.
October 7, 2004

Can Japan rule the consumer electronics realm?

Yes, say technologists there; they'll do it with a little help from Sony and a group of people called the Bro Dra.
October 6, 2004

Sony's home server stores 1 terabyte

Who needs that much? Anyone who wants to record a week's worth of TV shows.
October 5, 2004

Experts envision taillights that talk

Forget Bluetooth. A group of Japanese companies believes it has found a better answer for short-range networking.
October 5, 2004

Sony hones its TV efforts

October 5, 2004
October 5, 2004
