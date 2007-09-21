At IDF, Intel aims to build momentum

The Intel Developer Forum, which started Tuesday and runs through Thursday, features a talk of new tech from CEO Paul Otellini, a warning from co-founder Gordon Moore, and everything chip.
Where users are frustrated with sluggish performance and primitive graphics, the chipmaker sees reasons customers will buy new PCs and servers.
September 20, 2007
LessWatts.org is geared toward technically sophisticated folks from programmers to system administrators.
September 20, 2007
First candidate for the final version of Microsoft's next server operating system is imminent, including a test version of the 'Viridian' virtualization software.
September 20, 2007
If in the future you're looking for a handheld device that connects to the Net, Intel doesn't think you'll want a smart phone.
September 19, 2007 At IDF, Rackable Systems keeps data on ICE, Stanford preps its driverless car, and motherboards are on parade.
September 19, 2007 At the Intel Developers Forum in San Francisco, Intel co-founder Gordon Moore discusses the end of Moore's Law, which he believes will hit a wall in the next 10 to 15 years.
September 19, 2007
Intel's Dadi Perlmutter talks about the company's work on mobile PCs, which prompts questions about processor performance from CNET Blog Network's Peter N. Glaskowsky.
September 19, 2007
Two and a half years ago, CNET Blog Network contributor wrote an article entitled "Intel: The one-hit wonder." Has anything changed and is the conclusion still valid?
September 19, 2007
At IDF, Intel's Pat Gelsinger barely restrains his excitement about the next-generation 'Nehalem' processors due in 2008.
September 18, 2007
Universal Serial Bus will be overhauled with optical data links for a tenfold bandwidth increase, Intel promises. The spec is due in 2008.
September 18, 2007
CEO of the world's largest chipmaker wants hardware developers thinking about graphics and low-power applications.
September 18, 2007
Author of principle that says the number of transistors on a given chip can be doubled every two years says it won't last.
September 18, 2007
Intel will speed servers by building in flash-memory drives beginning in 2008, Intel exec Pal Gelsinger said.
September 18, 2007
crave blog Universal Serial Bus will be overhauled with optical data links for a tenfold bandwidth increase, Intel promises. The spec is due in 2008.
September 18, 2007
September 18, 2007
The virtualization start-up will support new Intel processor features, and Intel will help market SWsoft's software.
September 18, 2007 Intel Developer Forum this week will zero in on upcoming chips. Areas for longer-term growth aren't quite so clear.
September 17, 2007
Google representative says a consortium of tech companies is exploring the idea of direct rebates with utilities.
September 18, 2007
The company will release a desktop PC chip with three cores in 2008, when it will also have quad-core and dual-core chips for the PC market.
September 17, 2007
Company reveals a new performance tidbit, missing from initial materials, as formal launch party for Barcelona gets under way.
September 10, 2007
Intel salivates over virtual-world processing demands
September 20, 2007
Intel hopes open-source effort will lower Linux power
September 20, 2007
Windows Server 2008 test release due next week
September 20, 2007
New ideas for mobile computing
September 19, 2007
IDF Fall 2007, part 6-- Mobility keynote
September 19, 2007
Is Intel a one-hit wonder?
September 19, 2007
Intel breathless with Nehalem anticipation
September 18, 2007
USB 3.0 brings optical connection in 2008
September 18, 2007
Intel's Otellini has company focused on low power
September 18, 2007
Moore's Law to conk in 10, 15 years, says Moore
September 18, 2007
Intel to build flash drives into servers
September 18, 2007
USB 3.0 brings optical connection in 2008
September 18, 2007
Chipmaker snaps up the Irish developer of animation graphics technology found in dozens of video games and movies.
September 18, 2007
SWsoft, Intel in virtualization tech pact
September 18, 2007 Intel Developer Forum this week will zero in on upcoming chips. Areas for longer-term growth aren't quite so clear.
September 17, 2007
Will utilities give consumers cash for buying efficient PCs?
September 18, 2007
AMD tries for the cycle with triple-core chip
September 17, 2007
Barcelona is finally here, as AMD parties in San Francisco
September 10, 2007
