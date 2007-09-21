At IDF, Intel aims to build momentum

Intel salivates over virtual-world processing demands

September 20, 2007

Where users are frustrated with sluggish performance and primitive graphics, the chipmaker sees reasons customers will buy new PCs and servers.

Intel hopes open-source effort will lower Linux power

September 20, 2007

LessWatts.org is geared toward technically sophisticated folks from programmers to system administrators.

Windows Server 2008 test release due next week

September 20, 2007

First candidate for the final version of Microsoft's next server operating system is imminent, including a test version of the 'Viridian' virtualization software.

New ideas for mobile computing

September 19, 2007

If in the future you're looking for a handheld device that connects to the Net, Intel doesn't think you'll want a smart phone.

September 19, 2007

At IDF, Rackable Systems keeps data on ICE, Stanford preps its driverless car, and motherboards are on parade.

September 19, 2007

At the Intel Developers Forum in San Francisco, Intel co-founder Gordon Moore discusses the end of Moore's Law, which he believes will hit a wall in the next 10 to 15 years.

IDF Fall 2007, part 6-- Mobility keynote

September 19, 2007

Intel's Dadi Perlmutter talks about the company's work on mobile PCs, which prompts questions about processor performance from CNET Blog Network's Peter N. Glaskowsky.

Is Intel a one-hit wonder?

September 19, 2007

Two and a half years ago, CNET Blog Network contributor wrote an article entitled "Intel: The one-hit wonder." Has anything changed and is the conclusion still valid?

Intel breathless with Nehalem anticipation

September 18, 2007

USB 3.0 brings optical connection in 2008

September 18, 2007

At IDF, Intel's Pat Gelsinger barely restrains his excitement about the next-generation 'Nehalem' processors due in 2008.

Intel's Otellini has company focused on low power

September 18, 2007

CEO of the world's largest chipmaker wants hardware developers thinking about graphics and low-power applications.

Moore's Law to conk in 10, 15 years, says Moore

September 18, 2007

Author of principle that says the number of transistors on a given chip can be doubled every two years says it won't last.

Intel to build flash drives into servers

September 18, 2007

Intel will speed servers by building in flash-memory drives beginning in 2008, Intel exec Pal Gelsinger said.

September 18, 2007

Chipmaker snaps up the Irish developer of animation graphics technology found in dozens of video games and movies.

SWsoft, Intel in virtualization tech pact

September 18, 2007

The virtualization start-up will support new Intel processor features, and Intel will help market SWsoft's software.

September 17, 2007

Will utilities give consumers cash for buying efficient PCs?

September 18, 2007

Intel Developer Forum this week will zero in on upcoming chips. Areas for longer-term growth aren't quite so clear.

AMD tries for the cycle with triple-core chip

September 17, 2007

The company will release a desktop PC chip with three cores in 2008, when it will also have quad-core and dual-core chips for the PC market.

Barcelona is finally here, as AMD parties in San Francisco

September 10, 2007

Company reveals a new performance tidbit, missing from initial materials, as formal launch party for Barcelona gets under way.