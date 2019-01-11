At CES 2019, there's a camera that records videos from your baby's point-of-view

Patrick Holland/CNET

The memories you have before the age of three are inaccessible. Any special moments with your parents are lost in our minds. At CES, the French company Babeyes, pronounced babe-eyes, launched a tiny camera to record those moments so that your baby can see them when they're an adult.

The Babeyes camera records videos from a baby's point-of-view. It's about the size of a Nilla Wafer cookie and is shaped like a teddy bear head. The actual camera is located in one of the bear's eyes.

You can attach the camera to your baby's clothes or use the included tripod mount to attach it to the crib. The Babeyes camera doesn't have WiFi or bluetooth and doesn't connect to the internet. This means that there aren't any radio waves coming from it and that the videos remain private.

Babeyes has a motion detect sensor to automatically trigger a 720p HD video recording. Each video clip lasts 20 seconds. Babeyes claims the battery-life is 5 hours when in standby mode or 2 hours when recording videos.

You connect Babeyes to your computer to watch and edit video clips. It comes with software for editing that includes facial recognition to find footage fast.

The camera reminds me of the Google Clips camera released last year. In comparison, Babeyes is much smaller and lacks any sort of wireless connection. A representative for Babeyes also said that its camera was made for babies to capture the emotion of a moment instead of making a device to show off technology.

Babeyes costs $139 which converts roughly £110, AU$195 and is available to order now on the company's website.

