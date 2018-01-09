CES 2018 has just begun, but one laptop trend is crystal clear: thin is in. And Asus is already on board with the skinny and sophisticated Zenbook Flip 14 (UX461).
It goes on sale in March 2018 with prices starting at $899.
At only 13.9mm thick, the convertible 14-inch is stylishly slim. Despite its trim figure, it still manages to pack an impressive number of ports and a full-size backlit keyboard.
The laptop features up to the latest 8th generation Intel Core i7 quad-core CPU and a GeForce MX150.
It comes with the ASUS Pen, an active stylus with 1,024 pressure levels, and has fast-charge technology that, according to Asus, can recharge the laptop up to 60 percent capacity in 49 minutes.
Specs
- 16GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- 13 hours of battery life
- USB Type-C
- Two USB 3.1 ports
- HDMI port
- microSD Card slot
Asus also announced an update to the Zenbook 13, which will feature an 8th gen Intel Core i7 processor, as well as the Asus X507, a 13-inch notebook geared towards commuters. Pricing and availability have yet to be announced for both.
