Without much fanfare, Asus has unveiled the new Chromebook C423, a lightweight, midrange Chrome OS laptop. The C423 appeared on Asus' website over the weekend, where it was spotted by Reddit users.
The Asus Chromebook C423 has a 14-inch screen and weighs under 3 pounds (1.34kg) with battery, making it easy to lug around. It's powered by an Intel quad-core or dual-core processor, depending on which configuration you get, so it has some speed too.
You can check out more Asus Chromebook C423 specs below:
- HD or Full-HD display with 60Hz refresh rate
- Optional touchscreen display
- Up to 8GB RAM
- 32GB or 64GB storage
- Multiformat card reader (SD, SDHC, SDXC)
- Audio jack
- USB-A and USB-C ports
- Two-cell, 38-watt hour battery
- Wi-Fi: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
- Bluetooth 4.0
And since the Asus Chromebook C423 is a Chrome OS device, it comes preinstalled with Google apps and G Suite.
Asus has yet to confirm the availability or price of the Chromebook C423.
It joins other recently announced Chromebooks such as the HP Chromebook x360 and Pixel Slate.
Discuss: Asus unveils midrange Chromebook C423 with a 14-inch screen
