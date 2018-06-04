Asus

How big do you like your gaming monitors to be? No matter what size just popped into your head, Asus' new monitor is probably bigger.

Announced at Computex in Taipei on Monday, the Asus VG49V is a 49-inch, curved display. That may be average-sized in the world of TVs, but as a monitor for gaming rigs, it's huge.

With a 3,840x1,080-pixel resolution, Asus is calling it a Double Full HD model, being that it's twice as wide as the traditional 1,920x1,080-pixel Full HD setup.

As you'd expect, Asus packed the goods into this beast. Along with its 3,840x1,080-pixel resolution, it has a 144Hz panel, meaning it refreshes 144 times a second, and uses AMD's FreeSync to do away with screen tearing (when two frames appear onscreen at once).

It's also not the only monitor Asus showed off. There's one for console gamers, the CG32UQ, and another, the ProArt PA34V, for professional creatives. Here's a rundown of both.

ProArt PA34V

Asus

The ProArt, as the name suggests, is targeted at professional artists, particularly ones who also like to game on the side.

The 34-inch display has a resolution of 3,440x1,440 pixels, with a 21:9 aspect ratio. It has a delta E colour difference of under 2, which means a greater level of colour differentiation -- important for photographers and such.

For ports, another seemingly pedestrian feature but one that's important to creatives, the ProArt comes with: one DisplayPort 1.2 inpur, two HDMI 2.0 ports and two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, with a supported bandwidth of 40Gbps.

Asus CG32UQ

Asus

Asus says this one is a secondary gaming panel -- not one you'd use in a living room, but one for your bedroom. As such, it's 31.5-inches. It also has a 3,840x2,160-pixel 4K resolution, as it's tailored for use with the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, consoles that output in 4K.

It's also got HDR10, the high-dynamic range standard for TVs and Asus' own Adaptive Sync tech (see above on screen tearing).

