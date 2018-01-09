Asus made a router that's also a speaker

Asus

Asus is expanding its mesh Wi-Fi offerings with two complementary systems in its Lyra line of products. The Asus Lyra Voice is a tri-band AC2200 Wi-Fi system that doubles as a speaker with built-in Amazon Alexa voice control. The Asus Lyra Trio is a dual-band Wi-Fi system that works with the Voice to create a seamless wireless network in your home.

The Voice communicates with other Lyra hubs, including the Trio, to extend coverage throughout your home. And it looks just like a speaker, so you can finally leave your router out in the open and no one will be the wiser.

The Alexa integration is also unique in that I haven't seen other routers with a microphone built right in. Some routers, like the Linksys EA8300, can use hubs to control router functions like guest Wi-Fi. You can control the Voice and the Trio both through the Lyra app, which makes managing your home network very convenient. You can also use automation services like IFTTT to control your household devices directly through the Voice.

The Trio definitely looks a little odd with its triangular, clothes iron-like shape, but maybe it will be a conversation piece if you leave out in plain view. It features 3x3 antennas for faster speeds and always-on privacy protection for added security.

Asus

For looks alone, both devices deserve consideration. The Voice has the added bonus of also being a speaker, so you'll get added convenience, while the Trio integrates with other Lyra devices, so you can easily extend your Asus network.

