Asus adds TUF gaming laptops at CES 2019 with AMD inside

For gamers who dare to be different, Asus has added AMD-based versions of its more traditional Intel/Nvidia-based FX505 and FX705 budget gaming laptops here at CES.

In theory, the AMD models should be even more budget-friendly than their linemates, but that's not always the case. They're slated to ship by the end of March, but Asus hasn't provided any pricing.

Key specifications

Asus TUF Gaming FX505DY Asus TUF Gaming FX705DY Display size/resolution 15.6-inch, 1,920x1,080-pixel IPS display with 48-120Hz variable refresh option 17.3-inch, 1,920x1,080-pixel IPS display with 40-60Hz variable refresh CPU AMD Ryzen 5 3550H AMD Ryzen 5 3550H Memory Up to 32GB DDR4 2,400MHz Up to 32GB DDR4 2,400MHz Graphics AMD Radeon RX 560X AMD Radeon RX 560X Storage Up to 512GB SSD, up to 1TB hybrid Up to 512GB SSD, up to 1TB hybrid Connections 3x USB-A, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x Ethernet, 1x combo audio 3x USB-A, 1x HDMI 2.0, 1x Ethernet, 1x combo audio Weight 4.9 pounds (2.2 kg) 5.7 pounds (2.6 kg)

They'll incorporate the new AMD Ryzen 5 3550H CPU and Radeon RX 560X discrete graphics. Both laptops support FreeSync (AMD's variable-refresh technology for preventing tearing artifacts), but the 17-inch FX705DY's screen has more limited 60Hz-max latitude than the 15-inch's 48-120Hz refresh range.

Unlike the FX504 we reviewed in July, the displays in these models have IPS screens -- not as fast as the TN panel we complained about, but they should look much better.

The TUF line distinguishes itself from other budget gaming laptops with boasts of, well, toughness. They're built to MIL-STD-810G spec to withstand minor drops and the fan system is designed to dispatch dust and particles out the vents.

