Hollywood is used to making movies, but now the region is the star of a delightful (and short) nighttime flick captured from about 250 miles (400 kilometers) above Earth.

Lightning strikes pop like paparazzi flashbulbs over southern California in a tweet shared Saturday by NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik, commander of the International Space Station.

Watch the lighting dance in this #timelapse as we roll over the California coast. pic.twitter.com/gf0C6QXYvW — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) October 7, 2017

The 35-second video shows city lights and repeated lightning strikes seen as the ISS continues its roll across the skies from California's coast down through Baja, Mexico.