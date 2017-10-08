Sci-Tech

ISS astronaut shares video of gorgeous 'lightning dance'

Video from International Space Station commander Randy Bresnik shows skies lighting up like paparazzi flashbulbs over the California coast.

Hollywood is used to making movies, but now the region is the star of a delightful (and short) nighttime flick captured from about 250 miles (400 kilometers) above Earth.

Lightning strikes pop like paparazzi flashbulbs over southern California in a tweet shared Saturday by NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik, commander of the International Space Station.

The 35-second video shows city lights and repeated lightning strikes seen as the ISS continues its roll across the skies from California's coast down through Baja, Mexico.

