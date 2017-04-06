Astronaut Peggy Whitson to stay for 3 more months on the ISS

Being in microgravity must be lots of fun, which is probably why US astronaut Peggy Whitson doesn't quite want to come back down to Earth yet.

The only female onboard the International Space Station is extending her sojourn by an additional three months, and will return in September. Whitson is currently about to be the record holder for cumulative time spent in space by a US astronaut, and the additional three months will cement her place as the longest. She also holds the record for the most spacewalks by a female.

"I love being up here. Living and working aboard the space station is where I feel like I make the greatest contribution, so I am constantly trying to squeeze every drop out of my time here," said Whitson in a statement. "Having three more months to squeeze is just what I would wish for."

Whitson's stay isn't just for record breaking purposes, of course. The extension comes about due to Russia reducing its crew complement and Whitson's stay will ensure a full complement of six astronauts. While the crew will be busy with experiments, Whitson's likely planning pranks to liven up the atmosphere.

