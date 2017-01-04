Astronaut Mannequin Challenge finishes the meme in microgravity

It was fun while it lasted.

We all enjoyed seeing everyone from rabbis to Hillary Clinton holding still to pull off the amusing Mannequin Challenge, a viral trend that exploded across the internet in early November. As with most memes, it eventually faded and is now down to a dull roar, but not before sending off one final mighty echo across social media thanks to the astronauts on board the International Space Station.

Last week, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet posted the ISS version of the challenge to Facebook and Twitter. It was popular on Twitter, but then racked up 1 million views on Facebook, showing the world the Mannequin Challenge had one last glorious gasp left in it.

What makes the space version so intriguing is the obvious added difficulty of holding still while floating in microgravity. The crew pulls it off, keeping their positions in steady style. You can see how they've cleverly anchored their bodies to parts of the station.

Pesquet describes the result as "kind of sci-fi spooky." Farewell for now, Mannequin Challenge. It's been nice knowing you.