Assassin's Creed Odyssey officially announced by Ubisoft

Ubisoft

After Kotaku reported that the next Assassin's Creed game would be called Assassin's Creed Odyssey and was set in Ancient Greece, Ubisoft has now officially announced it Thursday. Via this short GIF and a "this is Sparta" boot.

That's all Ubisoft is showing for now. We'll likely see a lot more at E3.

Kotaku's report has additional details about Assassin's Creed Odyssey. It's apparently a sequel to last year's Assassin's Creed Origins and will reportedly expand on that game's RPG elements, adding dialogue options and the ability to choose between a male and female protagonist.

Ubisoft did not immediately respond when asked for comment.

